PAX Financial Group LLC Purchases 167 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

PAX Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,589 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 167 shares during the quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $676,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Automatic Data Processing by 1,005.0% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 221 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC raised its position in Automatic Data Processing by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 2,970 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $523,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,748 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 16,441 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,897,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KAMES CAPITAL plc grew its position in Automatic Data Processing by 50.5% in the 4th quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 491,505 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $86,542,000 after purchasing an additional 164,996 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.08% of the company’s stock.

ADP stock traded down $1.42 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $195.62. 20,567 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,941,498. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a one year low of $127.31 and a one year high of $198.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.24 billion, a PE ratio of 34.15, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $192.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $178.44.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.08 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 16.88% and a return on equity of 44.23%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.92 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.84%.

In related news, VP Stuart Sackman sold 576 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $106,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 23,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,295,885. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Joseph Desilva sold 1,316 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.29, for a total value of $257,001.64. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,880 shares in the company, valued at $757,725.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,392 shares of company stock worth $457,922 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

ADP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $190.00 to $212.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $197.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Automatic Data Processing has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $177.19.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

