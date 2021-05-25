PAX Financial Group LLC Sells 2,083 Shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR)

PAX Financial Group LLC decreased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR) by 4.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,406 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,083 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF comprises about 0.7% of PAX Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. PAX Financial Group LLC owned 0.07% of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF worth $2,505,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IEUR. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF in the 4th quarter worth $92,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 19.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares during the period. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF in the first quarter worth $203,000. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF in the first quarter worth $210,000. Finally, Commerce Bank bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF in the first quarter worth $226,000.

Shares of IEUR traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $58.80. The stock had a trading volume of 14,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 566,581. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF has a 12 month low of $40.74 and a 12 month high of $58.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $56.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.16.

