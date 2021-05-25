Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Shares Acquired by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 0.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 202,927 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Paychex were worth $19,891,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PAYX. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Paychex by 857.1% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 268 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Paychex during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Paychex during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Paychex during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Paychex during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Paychex alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on PAYX shares. Wolfe Research reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $94.00 price target on shares of Paychex in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Argus boosted their price target on Paychex from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Paychex from $82.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Paychex from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Paychex from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.75.

Shares of PAYX traded down $0.54 on Tuesday, hitting $101.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,856,007. The company has a market capitalization of $36.52 billion, a PE ratio of 34.89, a PEG ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Paychex, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $68.39 and a fifty-two week high of $102.61. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $98.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.99.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 5th. The business services provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.04. Paychex had a return on equity of 37.19% and a net margin of 26.76%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. Paychex’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This is an increase from Paychex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.00%.

In related news, CEO Martin Mucci sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.09, for a total value of $4,554,500.00. Also, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 35,294 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.53, for a total value of $3,371,635.82. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 79,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,548,302.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 228,885 shares of company stock worth $22,208,110. Company insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Paychex Profile

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Featured Story: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX).

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.