Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Stock Position Decreased by First National Corp MA ADV

First National Corp MA ADV decreased its position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,104 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 145 shares during the quarter. First National Corp MA ADV’s holdings in Paychex were worth $500,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAYX. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Paychex in the fourth quarter worth approximately $195,397,000. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its holdings in Paychex by 37.9% in the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 6,518,891 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $607,430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,792,651 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Paychex by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,418,658 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $691,270,000 after buying an additional 1,224,938 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA bought a new position in Paychex during the first quarter valued at about $74,226,000. Finally, GSB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex in the first quarter worth about $69,980,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.41% of the company’s stock.

PAYX traded down $0.20 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $101.69. 8,796 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,856,007. The company has a market capitalization of $36.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.89, a PEG ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $98.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.99. Paychex, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $68.39 and a fifty-two week high of $102.61.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 5th. The business services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.04. Paychex had a net margin of 26.76% and a return on equity of 37.19%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. This is a positive change from Paychex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 11th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.00%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PAYX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Paychex from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Paychex from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Paychex from $82.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Paychex from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research restated an “underperform” rating and set a $94.00 price target on shares of Paychex in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.75.

In other Paychex news, CEO Martin Mucci sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.09, for a total value of $4,554,500.00. Also, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 35,294 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.53, for a total transaction of $3,371,635.82. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 79,015 shares in the company, valued at $7,548,302.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 228,885 shares of company stock valued at $22,208,110. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Paychex

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

