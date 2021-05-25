PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Sold by Securian Asset Management Inc

Securian Asset Management Inc lessened its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 103,352 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 3,291 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in PayPal were worth $25,098,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PYPL. Gleason Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in PayPal by 646.7% during the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 112 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in PayPal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in PayPal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in PayPal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. 80.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PYPL shares. Oppenheimer raised their price target on PayPal from $310.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Wedbush lifted their target price on PayPal from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on PayPal from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Citigroup lifted their target price on PayPal from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on PayPal from $296.00 to $333.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $284.80.

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL traded up $2.05 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $259.22. The company had a trading volume of 142,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,777,234. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $140.02 and a twelve month high of $309.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $304.51 billion, a PE ratio of 58.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $258.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $243.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.21. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.21% and a net margin of 22.80%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.55, for a total value of $2,455,500.00. Also, EVP Adele Louise Pentland sold 75,269 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.21, for a total value of $19,661,015.49. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 127,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,303,230.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 193,827 shares of company stock valued at $50,375,810. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

