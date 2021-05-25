Paytomat (PTI) Price Reaches $0.0009

Paytomat (CURRENCY:PTI) traded down 2.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 25th. One Paytomat coin can now be purchased for $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Paytomat has traded down 26.9% against the US dollar. Paytomat has a total market capitalization of $142,875.35 and $1,010.00 worth of Paytomat was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002551 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002531 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.84 or 0.00058208 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $140.00 or 0.00356771 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $72.00 or 0.00183483 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00003993 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $332.46 or 0.00847218 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.58 or 0.00032051 BTC.

Paytomat Coin Profile

Paytomat’s total supply is 3,600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 166,030,078 coins. Paytomat’s official Twitter account is @paytomat and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Paytomat is /r/Paytomat and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Paytomat is medium.com/@paytomat. The official website for Paytomat is paytomat.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in 2017, Paytomat is a decentralized infrastructure for cryptocurrency payments with a built-in blockchain-based loyalty program. It incentivizes merchants and customers to either accept or to spend their cryptocurrency on a global scale. As a reward for being a part of Paytomat ecosystems, both merchants and customers receive corresponding assets they can use to pay within the ecosystem, set up a master node or receive various discounts and free services. The PTI token is an EOS-based cryptocurrency. It is a utility token that concedes users the right to exchange PTI tokens to PTM coins in the future. PTM coins are the medium of exchange for the Paytomat payment system. “

Paytomat Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Paytomat directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Paytomat should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Paytomat using one of the exchanges listed above.

