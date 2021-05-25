PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) Trading Down 5.3%

PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) shares traded down 5.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $14.92 and last traded at $14.93. 65,826 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 5,014,372 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.76.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised PBF Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $8.75 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on PBF Energy from $8.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Barclays increased their price objective on PBF Energy from $8.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on PBF Energy from $9.00 to $17.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on PBF Energy from $8.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.91.

Get PBF Energy alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. The firm has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.13 and a beta of 3.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.22.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($2.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.57) by ($0.04). PBF Energy had a negative net margin of 2.49% and a negative return on equity of 65.35%. Research analysts predict that PBF Energy Inc. will post -4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider John C. Barone sold 1,986 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.56, for a total transaction of $32,888.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of PBF Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in PBF Energy in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in PBF Energy by 86.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,833 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,778 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in PBF Energy in the 1st quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in PBF Energy in the 1st quarter worth $82,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.24% of the company’s stock.

About PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF)

PBF Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products.

Read More: What are no-load funds?



Receive News & Ratings for PBF Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PBF Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.