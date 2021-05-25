PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $32.85.

Several analysts have weighed in on PDCE shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PDC Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of PDC Energy from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of PDC Energy from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of PDC Energy from $30.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of PDC Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th.

Get PDC Energy alerts:

Shares of PDC Energy stock traded down $0.83 on Tuesday, reaching $39.55. The stock had a trading volume of 716,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,028,645. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $37.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. PDC Energy has a 1 year low of $10.60 and a 1 year high of $43.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.96 and a beta of 3.41.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The energy producer reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.58. PDC Energy had a negative net margin of 30.91% and a positive return on equity of 14.11%. The firm had revenue of $286.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $396.93 million. On average, analysts forecast that PDC Energy will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Anthony J. Crisafio sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.30, for a total value of $617,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $509,506.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Nicole L. Martinet sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.70, for a total transaction of $113,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 103,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,897,388.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 67,704 shares of company stock valued at $2,526,584. Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of PDC Energy by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,231,361 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $214,856,000 after purchasing an additional 85,466 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of PDC Energy by 595.2% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,881,926 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $59,166,000 after purchasing an additional 2,467,376 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in PDC Energy during the first quarter worth $80,674,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in PDC Energy by 9.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,681,666 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $57,849,000 after acquiring an additional 145,926 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in PDC Energy by 28.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,467,943 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $30,137,000 after acquiring an additional 328,825 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.19% of the company’s stock.

About PDC Energy

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

Recommended Story: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for PDC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PDC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.