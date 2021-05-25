Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) Shares Down 5.2%

Shares of Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU) dropped 5.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $5.51 and last traded at $5.52. Approximately 62,966 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 4,946,023 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.82.

BTU has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Peabody Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. B. Riley upped their target price on Peabody Energy from $1.45 to $3.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th.

Get Peabody Energy alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The company has a market cap of $541.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.33.

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The coal producer reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.48) by $0.69. The company had revenue of $651.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $667.25 million. Peabody Energy had a negative return on equity of 32.53% and a negative net margin of 67.78%. Peabody Energy’s revenue was down 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.31) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Peabody Energy Co. will post -1.91 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Kemal Williamson sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.15, for a total transaction of $429,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 191,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,371,491.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Peabody Energy by 0.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,939,547 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $15,116,000 after acquiring an additional 37,793 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Peabody Energy by 43.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,330,583 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $3,207,000 after buying an additional 404,623 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Peabody Energy by 40.9% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,139,461 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $3,487,000 after buying an additional 330,591 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Peabody Energy by 4.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,061,183 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $3,247,000 after buying an additional 43,461 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Peabody Energy by 155.3% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 668,444 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $2,046,000 after buying an additional 406,576 shares during the period. 80.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU)

Peabody Energy Corporation engages in coal mining business in the United States, Japan, Taiwan, Australia, China, India, Vietnam, South Korea, and internationally. The company operates through Seaborne Thermal Mining, Seaborne Metallurgical Mining, Powder River Basin Mining, and Other U.S. Thermal Mining segments.

Recommended Story: Should I invest in “strong buy” stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for Peabody Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peabody Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.