PEAKDEFI (PEAK) Price Reaches $0.37 on Exchanges

PEAKDEFI (CURRENCY:PEAK) traded down 4.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on May 25th. One PEAKDEFI coin can now be bought for approximately $0.37 or 0.00000972 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, PEAKDEFI has traded down 18.2% against the dollar. PEAKDEFI has a total market capitalization of $70.14 million and approximately $570,589.00 worth of PEAKDEFI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00005000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.27 or 0.00071374 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002618 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.94 or 0.00018153 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $375.52 or 0.00982883 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002619 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,878.44 or 0.10151490 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.12 or 0.00086689 BTC.

PEAKDEFI Profile

PEAKDEFI (PEAK) is a coin. It launched on October 7th, 2020. PEAKDEFI’s total supply is 657,891,447 coins and its circulating supply is 188,833,253 coins. PEAKDEFI’s official Twitter account is @PEAKDEFI and its Facebook page is accessible here. PEAKDEFI’s official website is marketpeak.com. PEAKDEFI’s official message board is medium.com/@PeakDeFi.

According to CryptoCompare, “PEAKDEFI is a one-stop solution for taking control of decentralized finances. Native, in-wallet App for DeFi solutions for everyone. “

Buying and Selling PEAKDEFI

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PEAKDEFI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PEAKDEFI should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PEAKDEFI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

