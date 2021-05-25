Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. Has $5.41 Million Stock Holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. lifted its position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,431 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $5,412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ITW. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 259.2% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 176 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 3,376 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $682,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter worth about $324,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 27,785 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,665,000 after purchasing an additional 4,245 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,137 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ITW shares. Barclays increased their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Argus lifted their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $242.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $203.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $189.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $223.63.

In other news, CAO Randall J. Scheuneman sold 6,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.32, for a total value of $1,618,522.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,622 shares in the company, valued at $3,470,093.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ITW opened at $232.07 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $229.51 and a 200-day moving average of $212.88. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a one year low of $160.34 and a one year high of $242.07. The company has a market cap of $73.31 billion, a PE ratio of 33.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.02.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.21. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 17.18% and a return on equity of 78.80%. The firm had revenue of $3.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.77 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 8.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $1.14 dividend. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is 65.14%.

About Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

