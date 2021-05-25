Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. Has $8.45 Million Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. raised its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,972 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 247 shares during the quarter. Amgen comprises approximately 1.3% of Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $8,452,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in Amgen during the first quarter worth $27,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Amgen during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network grew its position in Amgen by 192.9% in the 4th quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 205 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. 72.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMGN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Amgen from $220.00 to $217.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Amgen from $301.00 to $296.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on Amgen from $267.00 to $230.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $290.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on Amgen from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $255.86.

In other Amgen news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.51, for a total value of $631,275.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,777,802.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.53, for a total transaction of $231,530.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,805 shares in the company, valued at $3,890,861.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,750 shares of company stock valued at $1,426,320. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AMGN stock opened at $247.04 on Tuesday. Amgen Inc. has a 52-week low of $210.28 and a 52-week high of $276.69. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $250.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $238.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.72.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $3.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.05 by ($0.35). Amgen had a net margin of 28.16% and a return on equity of 93.84%. The firm had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.17 EPS. Amgen’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 16.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a $1.76 dividend. This represents a $7.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.41%.

About Amgen

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, BLINCYTO, Corlanor, ENBREL, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, KYPROLIS, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, and XGEVA.

