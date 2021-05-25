Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. decreased its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,055 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 240 shares during the quarter. Air Products and Chemicals accounts for about 1.6% of Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $10,144,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of APD. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Avion Wealth acquired a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. 80.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

APD opened at $299.57 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $290.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $277.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.76. The company has a market capitalization of $66.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.76. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $229.17 and a 1 year high of $327.89.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.04). Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 20.39% and a return on equity of 14.75%. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.60%.

A number of research firms recently commented on APD. Citigroup lowered shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $325.00 to $277.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $302.00 price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $297.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $308.13.

About Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

