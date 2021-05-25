Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. Sells 400 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,097 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings in The Travelers Companies were worth $2,572,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TRV. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter worth $650,000. Palmer Knight Co boosted its position in The Travelers Companies by 26.7% during the first quarter. Palmer Knight Co now owns 50,757 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,634,000 after purchasing an additional 10,702 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in The Travelers Companies by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 64,777 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,093,000 after purchasing an additional 2,424 shares in the last quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $931,000. Finally, Telos Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Travelers Companies by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 45,005 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,317,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.74% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays increased their price target on The Travelers Companies from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on The Travelers Companies from $154.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Argus lifted their target price on The Travelers Companies from $138.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on The Travelers Companies from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on The Travelers Companies from $142.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $153.25.

In related news, CEO Alan D. Schnitzer sold 60,979 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $9,451,745.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 238,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,923,015. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.41, for a total value of $1,564,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,232,752.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 149,838 shares of company stock worth $23,372,974 over the last 90 days. 0.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TRV stock opened at $158.73 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $102.73 and a fifty-two week high of $162.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $156.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $145.93. The firm has a market cap of $39.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.74.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.36. The Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 8.74%. The company had revenue of $7.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.62 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 11.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be given a $0.88 dividend. This is a positive change from The Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. The Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.44%.

The Travelers Companies declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, April 20th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the insurance provider to buy up to 12.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About The Travelers Companies

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

