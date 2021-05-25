Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. Trims Stake in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. cut its position in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) by 21.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,450 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,030 shares during the period. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $2,299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDS. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in FactSet Research Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 521.7% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 143 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $75,000. 80.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $263.00 to $276.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $278.00 to $261.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. FactSet Research Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $291.30.

In related news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.90, for a total value of $764,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,956,842.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FDS opened at $330.94 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.76, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.79. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $279.01 and a fifty-two week high of $365.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 3.20. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $327.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $324.29.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The business services provider reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $391.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $391.90 million. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 48.42% and a net margin of 25.24%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.55 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 11.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.82 per share. This is a boost from FactSet Research Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.33%.

FactSet Research Systems Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment and corporate communities in the Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

