Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $695 million-$705 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $681.51 million.

Shares of NYSE:PEN traded up $3.22 on Tuesday, hitting $250.05. 792,877 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 398,099. Penumbra has a 52 week low of $161.11 and a 52 week high of $320.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $274.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $250.29. The company has a market cap of $9.12 billion, a PE ratio of -1,562.71, a PEG ratio of 11.81 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a quick ratio of 3.48, a current ratio of 5.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.18. Penumbra had a positive return on equity of 2.69% and a negative net margin of 0.89%. The company had revenue of $169.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.67 million. The firm’s revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Penumbra will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

PEN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Penumbra from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on Penumbra from $325.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Penumbra from $325.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Penumbra from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Penumbra from $310.00 to $321.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $309.14.

Penumbra Company Profile

Penumbra, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company offers aspiration based thrombectomy systems and accessory devices, including revascularization device for mechanical thrombectomy, such as Penumbra System under the Penumbra JET, ACE, 3D Revascularization Device, and Penumbra ENGINE brands, as well as components and accessories; neurovascular embolization coiling systems to treat patients with various sizes of aneurysms and other neurovascular lesions under the Penumbra Coil 400, POD400, PAC400, and Penumbra SMART Coil brand names; and neurovascular access systems designed to provide intracranial access for use in a range of neurovascular therapies under the Neuron, Neuron MAX, Select, BENCHMARK, DDC, and PX SLIM brands.

