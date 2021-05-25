Peony (PNY) Trading Up 11.4% Over Last 7 Days

Peony (CURRENCY:PNY) traded up 2.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on May 25th. In the last week, Peony has traded 11.4% higher against the dollar. Peony has a market cap of $1.15 million and $33,310.00 worth of Peony was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Peony coin can currently be purchased for $0.13 or 0.00000360 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.14 or 0.00059825 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001564 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded up 20.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00003370 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000778 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002772 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 27.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0325 or 0.00000088 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded 74.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000006 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000019 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Peony

PNY is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 16th, 2018. Peony’s total supply is 8,662,198 coins. Peony’s official Twitter account is @PeonyCoin. The official website for Peony is www.peonycoin.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Peony Coin is a PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Peony

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peony directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Peony should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Peony using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

