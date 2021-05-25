Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.65 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) will announce earnings of $0.65 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Peoples Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.47 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.82. Peoples Bancorp posted earnings of $0.29 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 124.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Peoples Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $2.10 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.34 to $2.94. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.35 to $3.15. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Peoples Bancorp.

Get Peoples Bancorp alerts:

Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.07. Peoples Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.99% and a net margin of 23.05%. The company had revenue of $52.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.56 million.

Several research firms recently commented on PEBO. Raymond James upped their target price on Peoples Bancorp from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Peoples Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Hovde Group upgraded Peoples Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on Peoples Bancorp from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.10.

In other Peoples Bancorp news, Director George W. Broughton sold 4,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.21, for a total transaction of $139,814.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 124,942 shares in the company, valued at $4,149,323.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director George W. Broughton sold 5,790 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.78, for a total value of $195,586.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,828 shares of company stock valued at $363,378 over the last 90 days. 3.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,407 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 44.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,104 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 1,257 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $135,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $212,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $222,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PEBO opened at $32.65 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Peoples Bancorp has a 52-week low of $18.35 and a 52-week high of $36.75. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.65. The company has a market capitalization of $640.72 million, a P/E ratio of 12.66 and a beta of 0.94.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. This is a positive change from Peoples Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.41%. Peoples Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.85%.

Peoples Bancorp Company Profile

Peoples Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Peoples Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; and provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, construction, finance, residential real estate, and consumer indirect and direct loans, as well as home equity lines of credit and overdrafts.

Further Reading: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Peoples Bancorp (PEBO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Peoples Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peoples Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.