PEPS Coin (PEPS) Achieves Market Capitalization of $215,823.91

PEPS Coin (CURRENCY:PEPS) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on May 25th. PEPS Coin has a market capitalization of $215,823.91 and approximately $398.00 worth of PEPS Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, PEPS Coin has traded 34.4% lower against the dollar. One PEPS Coin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0048 or 0.00000013 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Rapids (RPD) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0437 or 0.00000115 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.73 or 0.00017735 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002488 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003199 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded up 22.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000027 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $75.56 or 0.00199142 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded 499.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PEPS Coin Profile

PEPS Coin (PEPS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 17th, 2018. PEPS Coin’s total supply is 61,061,994 coins and its circulating supply is 44,821,826 coins. PEPS Coin’s official Twitter account is @projectpeps. The official website for PEPS Coin is peps.today.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Mission of PEPS as a business platform is to form a fully-featured ecosystem, bringing together all agent s (sellers, buyers, vendor s, etc.) into a single blockchain platform. Merchant s of services and product s in Aviation, Healthcare, Hospitality and Education, such as a travel portal or a resort or a bookstore in a mall will have access to the PEPS global application that will enable instant payment processing to their global clientele without the has s le and complication of conversion rates or local fiat pricing. Similarly, consumer s such as tourists, business visitors, etc. will have access to local market s without having to worry about the local currency and exchange rates. “

