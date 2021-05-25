PEPS Coin (PEPS) Price Reaches $0.0048 on Exchanges

PEPS Coin (CURRENCY:PEPS) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on May 25th. One PEPS Coin coin can currently be bought for $0.0048 or 0.00000013 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, PEPS Coin has traded down 34.4% against the dollar. PEPS Coin has a market capitalization of $215,823.91 and approximately $398.00 worth of PEPS Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Rapids (RPD) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0437 or 0.00000115 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.73 or 0.00017735 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002488 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003199 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded 22.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000027 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $75.56 or 0.00199142 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded 499.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PEPS Coin Profile

PEPS Coin (PEPS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 17th, 2018. PEPS Coin’s total supply is 61,061,994 coins and its circulating supply is 44,821,826 coins. PEPS Coin’s official website is peps.today. PEPS Coin’s official Twitter account is @projectpeps.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Mission of PEPS as a business platform is to form a fully-featured ecosystem, bringing together all agent s (sellers, buyers, vendor s, etc.) into a single blockchain platform. Merchant s of services and product s in Aviation, Healthcare, Hospitality and Education, such as a travel portal or a resort or a bookstore in a mall will have access to the PEPS global application that will enable instant payment processing to their global clientele without the has s le and complication of conversion rates or local fiat pricing. Similarly, consumer s such as tourists, business visitors, etc. will have access to local market s without having to worry about the local currency and exchange rates. “

Buying and Selling PEPS Coin

