Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. Forecasted to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.20 Per Share (NASDAQ:WOOF)

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF) – Research analysts at Wedbush increased their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a research note issued on Friday, May 21st. Wedbush analyst S. Basham now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.20 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.18. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Petco Health and Wellness’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.24 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.22 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.73 EPS.

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Petco Health and Wellness in a research report on Monday, February 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Petco Health and Wellness in a report on Monday, February 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Petco Health and Wellness in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI started coverage on Petco Health and Wellness in a report on Monday, February 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on Petco Health and Wellness in a report on Monday, February 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.80.

WOOF opened at $24.58 on Monday. Petco Health and Wellness has a 52 week low of $17.86 and a 52 week high of $31.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.94. The firm has a market cap of $5.57 billion and a P/E ratio of 106.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WOOF. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Petco Health and Wellness in the first quarter valued at $27,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Petco Health and Wellness in the first quarter valued at $68,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Petco Health and Wellness in the first quarter valued at $243,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in Petco Health and Wellness in the first quarter valued at $3,473,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness during the first quarter worth about $14,311,000. Institutional investors own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc operates as a retailer of premium pet consumables, supplies, and companion animals and services. The company also offers grooming, in-store and online training, tele-veterinarian, and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco clinics.

