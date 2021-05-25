PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ) President Susan Sholtis Sells 2,482 Shares

PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ) President Susan Sholtis sold 2,482 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.02, for a total transaction of $101,811.64. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 2,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,245.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Susan Sholtis also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 15th, Susan Sholtis sold 10,748 shares of PetIQ stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.04, for a total transaction of $387,357.92.

Shares of NASDAQ PETQ traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $40.49. 335,900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 345,389. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of -13.77, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $40.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.34. PetIQ, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.42 and a 12 month high of $46.00.

PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.35. PetIQ had a negative net margin of 8.65% and a positive return on equity of 5.10%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PetIQ, Inc. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PetIQ from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of PetIQ from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.00.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in PetIQ by 165.1% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 16,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 10,132 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in PetIQ by 107.9% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 772,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,238,000 after purchasing an additional 400,961 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in PetIQ during the 1st quarter worth approximately $24,986,000. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its position in PetIQ by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 3,905,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,725,000 after purchasing an additional 57,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its position in PetIQ by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 325,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,468,000 after purchasing an additional 26,999 shares during the last quarter.

PetIQ Company Profile

PetIQ, Inc operates as a pet medication and wellness company. It operates in two segments, Products and Services. The company offers Rx pet medications, which include heartworm preventatives, arthritis, thyroid, diabetes and pain treatments, antibiotics, and other specialty medications; and co-develops and manufactures its own proprietary value-branded products, as well as distributes third-party branded medications.

