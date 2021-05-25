Pets at Home Group Plc (LON:PETS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Pets at Home Group Plc (LON:PETS) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 333.33 ($4.36).

Separately, Berenberg Bank increased their target price on shares of Pets at Home Group from GBX 500 ($6.53) to GBX 510 ($6.66) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th.

Shares of LON PETS opened at GBX 464 ($6.06) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.96, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.80. Pets at Home Group has a 52-week low of GBX 220 ($2.87) and a 52-week high of GBX 475 ($6.21). The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 439.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 411.35. The stock has a market cap of £2.32 billion and a P/E ratio of 32.73.

About Pets at Home Group

Pets at Home Group Plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialist retailer of pet food, pet related products, and pet accessories in the United Kingdom. The company offers a range of diets for dogs, cats, small mammals, fish, reptiles, and birds. It also provides pet accessories, including collars, leads and harnesses, bedding, housing, feeding, health and hygiene, travel, training, and enrichment products for dogs, cats, small mammals, fish, birds, and reptiles.

