Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) Given a $40.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $40.00 price objective on Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) in a research report released on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on PFE. Mizuho reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Berenberg Bank reissued a neutral rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Pfizer from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $39.73.

NYSE PFE opened at $39.81 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.48. Pfizer has a one year low of $31.61 and a one year high of $43.08. The firm has a market cap of $222.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.31, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.74.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $14.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.41 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 22.09% and a return on equity of 24.55%. The firm’s revenue was up 44.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Pfizer will post 3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.92%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently 70.27%.

In other Pfizer news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.82, for a total transaction of $102,050.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $561,193.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 327,699 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,873,000 after buying an additional 1,734 shares during the last quarter. Garde Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 8,911 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 32,275 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,170,000 after buying an additional 3,722 shares during the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 75.9% during the 1st quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,256 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $480,000 after buying an additional 5,719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonnington Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 1st quarter worth $984,000. 64.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zithromax, Vfend, and Panzyga brands.

