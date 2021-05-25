Pharvaris B.V. (NASDAQ:PHVS) Stock Price Up 4.7%

Pharvaris B.V. (NASDAQ:PHVS) rose 4.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $21.20 and last traded at $21.20. Approximately 102 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 81,561 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.24.

PHVS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $51.00 price objective on shares of Pharvaris B.V. in a research note on Monday, March 8th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Pharvaris B.V. in a research note on Sunday, April 25th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Pharvaris B.V. in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Pharvaris B.V. in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.72. The company has a market capitalization of $675.01 million and a PE ratio of -3.31.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. venBio Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pharvaris B.V. during the first quarter valued at approximately $64,447,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pharvaris B.V. during the first quarter valued at approximately $6,479,000. Zimmer Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Pharvaris B.V. during the first quarter valued at approximately $420,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Pharvaris B.V. during the first quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Finally, Cormorant Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Pharvaris B.V. during the first quarter valued at approximately $23,811,000. 0.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pharvaris B.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of therapies for rare diseases. The company develops PHA121, a small molecule bradykinin B2-receptor antagonist for the treatment of hereditary angioedema. It operates in the Netherlands, Switzerland, and the United States.

