Philippa Kelly Purchases 40,000 Shares of oOh!media Limited (ASX:OML) Stock

oOh!media Limited (ASX:OML) insider Philippa Kelly purchased 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$1.60 ($1.14) per share, with a total value of A$64,000.00 ($45,714.29).
The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.75.
oOh!media Company Profile
oOh!media Limited operates as an out of home media company in Australia and New Zealand. The company's portfolio includes large format classic and digital roadside screens; classic and digital signs in shopping centers, airport terminals, and lounges, as well as in cafes, pubs, universities, office buildings, and gyms; classic and digital street furniture signs; digital and classic format advertising in public transportation corridors, such as rail; and online sites for millennials, students, flyers, small businesses, and city-based audiences.
