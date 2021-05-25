Phoenix Holdings Ltd. Boosts Holdings in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. grew its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 5.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 156,752 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,528 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. owned approximately 0.06% of NXP Semiconductors worth $31,530,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors own 87.22% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors stock traded up $1.54 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $205.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,647,469. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $198.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $178.92. NXP Semiconductors has a 12 month low of $96.10 and a 12 month high of $216.43. The company has a market capitalization of $56.78 billion, a PE ratio of 138.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.43.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The semiconductor provider reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.56 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 19.69% and a net margin of 4.65%. NXP Semiconductors’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.08) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NXP Semiconductors will post 8.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.563 per share. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This is an increase from NXP Semiconductors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is presently 33.19%.

In other NXP Semiconductors news, EVP Reed David sold 28,033 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.72, for a total transaction of $5,738,915.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $521,012.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Josef Kaeser sold 15,000 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.63, for a total value of $2,979,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,750,338.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 46,758 shares of company stock worth $9,480,762. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NXPI. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $142.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. TheStreet raised shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $160.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $203.32.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors including i.MX application processors and i.MX 8 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

