Phoenix Holdings Ltd. Buys 303,072 Shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) by 50.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 906,764 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 303,072 shares during the period. PulteGroup accounts for about 1.1% of Phoenix Holdings Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. owned 0.34% of PulteGroup worth $47,679,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in PulteGroup in the 1st quarter valued at about $111,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in PulteGroup by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,665 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its holdings in PulteGroup by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 76,899 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,316,000 after purchasing an additional 8,237 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in PulteGroup in the 4th quarter valued at about $172,000. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in PulteGroup by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 175,438 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,564,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares during the period. 83.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PulteGroup alerts:

PHM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of PulteGroup in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of PulteGroup in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $56.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.46.

In related news, Director Brian P. Anderson sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.29, for a total transaction of $88,935.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 64,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,846,794.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:PHM traded up $0.92 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $56.94. The stock had a trading volume of 30,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,026,570. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $56.47 and its 200 day moving average is $48.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.55 and a 52 week high of $63.90. The stock has a market cap of $14.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.44.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.06. PulteGroup had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 22.42%. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.89%.

PulteGroup declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, April 27th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to purchase up to 6.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

PulteGroup Company Profile

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

Read More: Why Net Income is Important to Investors

Receive News & Ratings for PulteGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PulteGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.