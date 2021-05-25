Phoenix Holdings Ltd. Has $20.98 Million Position in ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON)

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) by 6.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 504,307 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,551 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. owned 0.12% of ON Semiconductor worth $20,984,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC acquired a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.99% of the company’s stock.

ON has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. DA Davidson set a $3.75 price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $41.50 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.93.

In other ON Semiconductor news, EVP Vince Craig Hopkin sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.26, for a total transaction of $39,260.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 133,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,257,856.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP George H. Cave sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.70, for a total value of $339,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 232,039 shares in the company, valued at $8,747,870.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 122,413 shares of company stock worth $4,803,608. 1.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of ON traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $39.59. The stock had a trading volume of 168,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,028,162. ON Semiconductor Co. has a 12 month low of $15.91 and a 12 month high of $44.59. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $16.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.80 and a beta of 1.89.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 13.23% and a net margin of 6.19%. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. ON Semiconductor’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that ON Semiconductor Co. will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

ON Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells semiconductor components for various electronic devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Power Solutions Group (PSG), Advanced Solutions Group (ASG), and Intelligent Sensing Group (ISG). The PSG segment offers analog, discrete, module, and integrated semiconductor products for various applications, such as power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage regulation functions.

