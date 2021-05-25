Phoenix Holdings Ltd. Makes New Investment in Frontline Ltd. (NYSE:FRO)

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Frontline Ltd. (NYSE:FRO) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,079,646 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,872,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. owned approximately 1.05% of Frontline at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Keystone Financial Group increased its stake in shares of Frontline by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 41,209 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 1,920 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Frontline by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 66,981 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 2,274 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Frontline by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 227,857 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,450,000 after purchasing an additional 2,745 shares in the last quarter. Marathon Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Frontline by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Marathon Capital Management now owns 40,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, tru Independence LLC bought a new position in shares of Frontline during the fourth quarter worth about $18,660,000. 18.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Frontline alerts:

Several brokerages have recently commented on FRO. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Frontline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Frontline in a research report on Sunday, February 21st. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Frontline in a research report on Monday, March 1st. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Frontline in a report on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Frontline from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.67.

Shares of NYSE:FRO traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $8.80. The stock had a trading volume of 63,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,058,978. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.97. Frontline Ltd. has a 1-year low of $5.28 and a 1-year high of $9.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Frontline (NYSE:FRO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The shipping company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.05). Frontline had a net margin of 33.81% and a return on equity of 25.93%. The firm had revenue of $100.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Frontline Ltd. will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

Frontline Profile

Frontline Ltd., a shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products worldwide. It owns and operates oil and product tankers. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated a fleet of 68 vessels. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of vessels. Frontline Ltd.

Featured Article: What is a SEC Filing?

Receive News & Ratings for Frontline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.