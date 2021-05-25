Phoenix Holdings Ltd. Purchases 373 Shares of XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO)

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in shares of XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) by 0.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 328,579 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in XPO Logistics were worth $40,515,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in XPO. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in XPO Logistics by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,405,154 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,159,655,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077,220 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in XPO Logistics by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,788,453 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $213,184,000 after acquiring an additional 80,603 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in XPO Logistics by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,086,344 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $129,492,000 after acquiring an additional 10,091 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in XPO Logistics by 34.2% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 899,086 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $107,171,000 after acquiring an additional 228,948 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in XPO Logistics during the 4th quarter worth $96,527,000. Institutional investors own 72.66% of the company’s stock.

XPO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Vertical Research upgraded XPO Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on XPO Logistics from $144.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on XPO Logistics from $136.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on XPO Logistics from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on XPO Logistics from $150.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. XPO Logistics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.23.

XPO traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $143.43. 1,765 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 986,397. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 2.18. XPO Logistics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.69 and a 1-year high of $149.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $138.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $122.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The transportation company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $4.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.33 billion. XPO Logistics had a return on equity of 12.79% and a net margin of 1.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that XPO Logistics, Inc. will post 6.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jacobs Private Equity, Llc sold 54,646 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.24, for a total value of $6,461,343.04. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,705,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,211,700,364.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO S Jacobs Bradley sold 56,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.16, for a total value of $6,695,654.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 387,416 shares in the company, valued at $45,777,074.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 503,664 shares of company stock worth $66,358,251 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 17.80% of the company’s stock.

XPO Logistics, Inc provides supply chain solutions in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment offers less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental LTL freight services through a network of tractors, trailers, professional drivers, and terminals; and truck brokerage services.

