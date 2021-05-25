Phoenix Holdings Ltd. Raises Stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 32.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 261,967 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 64,590 shares during the period. salesforce.com accounts for approximately 1.3% of Phoenix Holdings Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Phoenix Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $55,498,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in salesforce.com during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. First Personal Financial Services purchased a new position in salesforce.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services boosted its holdings in salesforce.com by 1,340.0% during the 4th quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 144 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in salesforce.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 76.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CRM shares. Macquarie raised their target price on salesforce.com from $252.00 to $273.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $280.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Loop Capital raised salesforce.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $225.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Mizuho reduced their price target on salesforce.com from $290.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on salesforce.com in a research report on Monday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. salesforce.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $269.62.

In other news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $1,100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,826,920. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Joe Allanson sold 225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.95, for a total value of $48,588.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,789,252.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 185,435 shares of company stock valued at $41,978,975. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of CRM stock traded up $1.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $228.24. The company had a trading volume of 40,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,629,114. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $224.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $227.42. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52-week low of $167.00 and a 52-week high of $284.50. The stock has a market cap of $210.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.71, a PEG ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.74. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 7.38% and a net margin of 19.16%. The firm had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.68 billion. Analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

