Phunware (NASDAQ:PHUN) & Net Element (NASDAQ:NETE) Head to Head Comparison

Phunware (NASDAQ:PHUN) and Net Element (NASDAQ:NETE) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

3.0% of Phunware shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.7% of Net Element shares are held by institutional investors. 13.6% of Phunware shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.2% of Net Element shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Phunware and Net Element’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Phunware $10.00 million 8.96 -$22.20 million ($0.37) -3.38 Net Element $65.71 million 0.85 -$5.94 million ($0.73) -14.73

Net Element has higher revenue and earnings than Phunware. Net Element is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Phunware, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Phunware has a beta of 12.1, meaning that its share price is 1,110% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Net Element has a beta of 2.02, meaning that its share price is 102% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Phunware and Net Element, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Phunware 0 0 2 0 3.00 Net Element 0 0 0 0 N/A

Phunware presently has a consensus price target of $3.25, suggesting a potential upside of 160.00%. Given Phunware’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Phunware is more favorable than Net Element.

Profitability

This table compares Phunware and Net Element’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Phunware -339.41% -917.94% -65.40% Net Element -5.80% -81.24% -10.41%

Summary

Phunware beats Net Element on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Phunware

Phunware, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated software platform that equips companies with the products, solutions, and services to engage, manage, and monetize their mobile application portfolios worldwide. Its products and services include cloud-based mobile software that licenses in software development kits (SDKs) form utilized inside mobile applications, such as analytics that provides data related to application use and engagement; content management that allows application admins to create and manage app content in a cloud-based portal; alerts, notifications, and messaging; marketing automation that enables location-triggered messages and workflow; advertising; and location-based services that include mapping, navigation, wayfinding, workflow, asset management, and policy enforcement. The company also engages the integration of its SDK licenses into existing applications maintained by its customers, as well as custom application development and support services; provision of cloud-based vertical solutions for healthcare, retail, sports, aviation, real estate, hospitality, education, and other applications; and offering application transactions, including re-occurring and one-time transactional media purchases for application discovery, user acquisition and audience building, audience engagement, and audience monetization. Phunware, Inc. was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

About Net Element

Net Element, Inc., a financial technology company, provides payment acceptance and value-added solutions across various channels in North America, Russia, and the Commonwealth of Independent States. It operates in two segments, North American Transaction Solutions and International Transaction Solutions. The company offers a range of payment acceptance and transaction processing services that enable merchants of various sizes to accept and process approximately 100 payment options, including credit, debit, prepaid, and alternative payments; and value-added services and technologies, such as integrated payment technologies, point-of-sale (POS) solutions, fraud management solutions, information solutions, and analytical tools. It provides integrated payment acceptance solutions, value-added POS, and business process management services under the Unified Payments name; transactional services, mobile payment transactions, online payment transactions, and other payment technologies under the PayOnline name; and Pay-Travel, an integrated payment processing solutions to the travel industry. The company's products and services also include Aptito POS Platform, an integrated POS platform for the hospitality, retail, service, and on the go industries; Restoactive, a POS and restaurant management platform; Unified m-POS, a mobile POS application to accept payments; Zero Pay, a zero-fee payment acceptance program for small business merchants (SMB); Netevia, a multi-channel payments and merchant management platform; and Netevia Mastercard, a payment processing platform for SMB. Net Element, Inc. offers its products and services through retail and mobile merchants, as well as online. The company was formerly known as Net Element International, Inc. and changed its name to Net Element, Inc. in December 2013. Net Element, Inc. is based in North Miami Beach, Florida.

