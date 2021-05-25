Pickle Finance Achieves Market Capitalization of $16.13 Million (PICKLE)

Pickle Finance (CURRENCY:PICKLE) traded 11.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on May 25th. Pickle Finance has a total market capitalization of $16.13 million and approximately $10.96 million worth of Pickle Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pickle Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $11.44 or 0.00030247 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Pickle Finance has traded 53.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Pickle Finance alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $25.98 or 0.00068658 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00004570 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002644 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.33 or 0.00016740 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $355.75 or 0.00940226 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002647 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,723.07 or 0.09839924 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000322 BTC.

Pickle Finance Coin Profile

PICKLE is a coin. Its genesis date was September 11th, 2020. Pickle Finance’s total supply is 1,416,794 coins and its circulating supply is 1,409,069 coins. Pickle Finance’s official Twitter account is @picklefinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Pickle Finance is pickle.finance.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Pickle protocol uses farming incentives, vaults, and governance to bring stablecoins closer to their pegs. By distributing PICKLEs to Uniswap LPs of different stablecoin pools, capital movement between stablecoins is encouraged. pVaults, short for Pickle Vaults, will utilize different active strategies including leveraged flash loans to short off-peg stablecoins, to generate returns for pVault owners and the protocol. PICKLE is also used for governance to control the monetary policy of the system. “

Buying and Selling Pickle Finance

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pickle Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pickle Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pickle Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Pickle Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pickle Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.