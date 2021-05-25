Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) Shares Acquired by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 976,710 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 40,600 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Pinduoduo were worth $130,762,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. HC Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Pinduoduo in the 1st quarter valued at about $229,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Pinduoduo by 70.4% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 905 shares during the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Pinduoduo by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 2,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in Pinduoduo by 31.3% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 6,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $886,000 after acquiring an additional 1,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pinduoduo in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,416,000. 20.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Pinduoduo stock opened at $130.41 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $159.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -148.19 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $132.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $152.37. Pinduoduo Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.56 and a 12-month high of $212.60.

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.93 billion. Pinduoduo had a negative return on equity of 20.06% and a negative net margin of 11.75%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Pinduoduo Inc. will post -1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on PDD shares. Macquarie restated a “neutral” rating and set a $157.00 price objective (down previously from $171.00) on shares of Pinduoduo in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Pinduoduo in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pinduoduo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on Pinduoduo from $150.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Pinduoduo from $220.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.42.

Pinduoduo Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It operates Pinduoduo, a mobile platform that offers a range of products, including apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, fresh produce, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, sports and fitness items, and auto accessories.

