Pinkcoin (PINK) Trading 38% Lower This Week

Pinkcoin (CURRENCY:PINK) traded up 6.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on May 25th. In the last week, Pinkcoin has traded down 38% against the dollar. Pinkcoin has a market capitalization of $3.41 million and approximately $35,329.00 worth of Pinkcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pinkcoin coin can now be bought for $0.0080 or 0.00000021 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $190.75 or 0.00503389 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00003975 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 33.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.65 or 0.00025453 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003194 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $554.55 or 0.01463422 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0393 or 0.00000104 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000358 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000353 BTC.

About Pinkcoin

Pinkcoin (PINK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 2nd, 2014. Pinkcoin’s total supply is 453,002,924 coins and its circulating supply is 427,742,488 coins. Pinkcoin’s official Twitter account is @Pinkcoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Pinkcoin is /r/pinkcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Pinkcoin is getstarted.with.pink. Pinkcoin’s official message board is slack.with.pink.

According to CryptoCompare, “PinkCoin (PC) is an X11 coin with a seven day PoW period before switching to being a pure PoS coin with a 1% annual interest rate. There is a hard cap of 380 million coins to be produced and a block time of 30 seconds. There was no premine. “

Buying and Selling Pinkcoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pinkcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pinkcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pinkcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

