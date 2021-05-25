Pinnacle Financial Partners’ (PNFP) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Seaport Res Ptn

Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) in a research report report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Truist increased their target price on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $68.00 to $81.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Pinnacle Financial Partners in a report on Friday. They set a buy rating and a $103.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pinnacle Financial Partners from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $85.67.

Get Pinnacle Financial Partners alerts:

Shares of PNFP opened at $90.81 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.20 and a beta of 1.39. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a one year low of $32.80 and a one year high of $96.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $89.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.62.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $315.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.96 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 30.04%. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Pinnacle Financial Partners will post 5.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.74%.

In other Pinnacle Financial Partners news, Director Gary L. Scott sold 1,887 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.04, for a total transaction of $154,809.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,010,062.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Harold R. Carpenter sold 2,221 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.09, for a total value of $200,089.89. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 59,260 shares of company stock worth $5,076,374. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pendal Group Limited bought a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners during the 1st quarter worth $346,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 65.9% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 533,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,267,000 after acquiring an additional 211,833 shares in the last quarter. Curran Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners during the 1st quarter worth $201,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 162.1% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 98,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,707,000 after acquiring an additional 60,746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Impact Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 54.9% in the first quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 43,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,845,000 after buying an additional 15,369 shares during the period. 72.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Pinnacle Financial Partners

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

Featured Article: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle Financial Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle Financial Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.