Piper Sandler Comments on Glacier Bancorp, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:GBCI)

Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) – Analysts at Piper Sandler cut their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Glacier Bancorp in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 19th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Clark now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $2.67 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.93. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Glacier Bancorp’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.39 EPS.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $196.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.70 million. Glacier Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 36.81%.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Stephens initiated coverage on Glacier Bancorp in a report on Friday, February 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Glacier Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday.

Glacier Bancorp stock opened at $58.61 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $5.60 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $59.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.42. Glacier Bancorp has a 52 week low of $30.05 and a 52 week high of $67.35.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of GBCI. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $53,453,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,736,946 shares of the bank’s stock worth $213,305,000 after purchasing an additional 669,911 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,126,313 shares of the bank’s stock worth $692,170,000 after purchasing an additional 596,232 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 98.8% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 613,909 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,246,000 after purchasing an additional 305,111 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 41.6% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,000,306 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,024,000 after purchasing an additional 293,689 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.18% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 13th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 12th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. This is a boost from Glacier Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Glacier Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 44.13%.

About Glacier Bancorp

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing deposit and interest bearing deposit accounts, such as negotiable order of withdrawal and demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, fixed rate certificates of deposits, negotiated-rate jumbo certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

