Piper Sandler Comments on Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:PRAX)

Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAX) – Analysts at Piper Sandler cut their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Praxis Precision Medicines in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 19th. Piper Sandler analyst Y. Rahimi now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.64) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.60). Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Praxis Precision Medicines’ Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.65) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.70) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.71) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.68) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.72) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.79) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.95) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($3.15) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($3.62) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.43) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.00 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Praxis Precision Medicines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Praxis Precision Medicines has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.33.

NASDAQ PRAX opened at $19.37 on Monday. Praxis Precision Medicines has a 52 week low of $17.89 and a 52 week high of $60.95. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.65. The firm has a market cap of $748.94 million and a PE ratio of -2.46.

Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.03.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PRAX. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines by 204.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in the first quarter worth about $29,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines during the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines during the 4th quarter valued at about $120,000. Finally, First Midwest Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in the 1st quarter valued at about $227,000. 93.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Praxis Precision Medicines Company Profile

Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for central nervous system disorders characterized by neuronal imbalance. Its lead product candidates include PRAX-114, an extrasynaptic-preferring GABAA receptor positive allosteric modulator that is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of major depressive disorder and perimenopausal depression; and PRAX-944, a selective small molecule inhibitor of T-type calcium channels, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of essential tremor.

