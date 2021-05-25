Piper Sandler Initiates Coverage on Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA)

Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA) in a report published on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on PRVA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Privia Health Group in a research note on Monday. They set an overweight rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Privia Health Group in a research note on Monday. They issued an outperform rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on Privia Health Group in a research note on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. William Blair assumed coverage on Privia Health Group in a report on Monday. They set an outperform rating for the company. Finally, Truist assumed coverage on shares of Privia Health Group in a research note on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $41.83.

PRVA opened at $32.32 on Monday. Privia Health Group has a 12-month low of $27.15 and a 12-month high of $39.58.

In other news, major shareholder Pamplona Capital Partners Iii, sold 16,700,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.62, for a total transaction of $361,054,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Privia Health Group Company Profile

Privia Health Group, Inc operates as a physician practice management and population health technology company in the United States. The company comprises regional medical groups, accountable care organizations, and specialty verticals. It offers technology and population health tools to enhance independent providers' workflows; management service organization that enables providers to reduce administrative work focus on their patients; single-TIN medical group that facilitates payer negotiation, clinical integration and alignment of financial incentives; physician-led accountable care organization, which engages patients, reduces inappropriate utilization, and enhances coordination and patient quality metrics to drive value-based care and transform the healthcare delivery system; and network for purchasers and payers.

