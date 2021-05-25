PirateCash Price Tops $0.0514 (PIRATE)

PirateCash (CURRENCY:PIRATE) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on May 25th. One PirateCash coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0514 or 0.00000137 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. PirateCash has a market cap of $1.32 million and approximately $1,150.00 worth of PirateCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, PirateCash has traded 23.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0520 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000423 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0357 or 0.00000095 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0322 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0357 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000031 BTC.

MMOCoin (MMO) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000023 BTC.

About PirateCash

PirateCash (PIRATE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. It launched on October 17th, 2018. PirateCash’s total supply is 32,267,870 coins and its circulating supply is 25,759,163 coins. PirateCash’s official website is piratecash.net. The Reddit community for PirateCash is https://reddit.com/r/PirateCash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PirateCash’s official Twitter account is @PirateCash_NET and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “PirateCash was launched in 2018, making it one of the green (eco) cryptocurrency networks in existence. PirateCash is a proof-of-stake (Pos) coin, which means it doesn’t require massive computing power to secure the network. PirateCash features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

PirateCash Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PirateCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PirateCash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PirateCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

