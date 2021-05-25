Pivotal Research Boosts Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILAK) Price Target to $18.00

Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILAK) had its price target lifted by Pivotal Research from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of Liberty Latin America stock opened at $14.08 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.97 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.34. Liberty Latin America has a fifty-two week low of $7.47 and a fifty-two week high of $14.93.

Get Liberty Latin America alerts:

Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILAK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.44.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Liberty Latin America by 464.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,673 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Liberty Latin America in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. R.H. Dinel Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in Liberty Latin America in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Latin America during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Latin America during the 1st quarter worth about $63,000. 57.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Liberty Latin America

Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. The company offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband internet, fixed-line telephony, and mobile services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.

Further Reading: What Every Investor Needs to Understand About Secondary Public Offerings

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Latin America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Latin America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.