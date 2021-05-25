PlayGame (PXG) Market Cap Hits $382,696.76

PlayGame (CURRENCY:PXG) traded 3.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on May 25th. In the last seven days, PlayGame has traded 25.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. PlayGame has a market cap of $382,696.76 and approximately $2,930.00 worth of PlayGame was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PlayGame coin can currently be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get PlayGame alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.88 or 0.00068194 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00004529 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002636 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.57 or 0.00017320 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $357.81 or 0.00942854 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002638 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,750.67 or 0.09883211 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000320 BTC.

About PlayGame

PlayGame is a coin. PlayGame’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 999,875,000 coins. PlayGame’s official message board is medium.com/playgame-pxg. PlayGame’s official Twitter account is @playgame_pxg and its Facebook page is accessible here. PlayGame’s official website is its.playgame.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “PlayGame Token is an ERC20 cryptocurrency token with smart contract platform enabling game publishers, developers and communities to monetize directly from cryptocurrency crowds all over the world. The platform SDK will enable any game publisher or developer to implement their own token economy in their games. Enabling all games to have features like rewarding loyal users with tokens, implement pool prize on multiplayer games, tournaments and many more. “

PlayGame Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlayGame directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PlayGame should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PlayGame using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PlayGame Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PlayGame and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.