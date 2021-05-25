PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM) Shares Sold by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank reduced its stake in shares of PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM) by 17.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,545 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,598 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in PNM Resources were worth $370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PNM. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of PNM Resources by 666.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 91,091 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,312,000 after purchasing an additional 79,200 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of PNM Resources by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 47,850 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,322,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. XTX Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PNM Resources during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of PNM Resources during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Finally, Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC raised its position in shares of PNM Resources by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 12,649 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $614,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.34% of the company’s stock.

PNM Resources stock opened at $49.02 on Tuesday. PNM Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.93 and a twelve month high of $50.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.22, a P/E/G ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.52.

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.13. PNM Resources had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 13.26%. The business had revenue of $364.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $388.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that PNM Resources, Inc. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th were paid a dividend of $0.327 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. PNM Resources’s payout ratio is currently 57.46%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on PNM shares. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of PNM Resources in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Williams Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of PNM Resources in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. PNM Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.00.

About PNM Resources

PNM Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electricity and electric services in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

Featured Article: Profit margin is different from the revenue



