Polymetal International’s (AUCOY) Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank of Canada

Posted by on May 25th, 2021

Royal Bank of Canada restated their outperform rating on shares of Polymetal International (OTCMKTS:AUCOY) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Polymetal International from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of Polymetal International in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Polymetal International in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Polymetal International in a report on Thursday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $24.00.

Shares of AUCOY opened at $24.49 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Polymetal International has a one year low of $18.45 and a one year high of $28.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.88 and a beta of 0.29. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.05 and a 200 day moving average of $22.19.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a $0.89 dividend. This is a positive change from Polymetal International’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. Polymetal International’s dividend payout ratio is 79.11%.

About Polymetal International

Polymetal International plc operates as a precious metals mining company in Russia, Kazakhstan, East Asia, and Europe. The company operates through five segments: Magadan, Ural, Khabarovsk, Kazakhstan, and Yakutia. It is involved in the exploration, extraction, processing, and reclamation of gold, silver, copper, zinc, and platinum group metals.

Analyst Recommendations for Polymetal International (OTCMKTS:AUCOY)

