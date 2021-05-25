Polymetal International’s (AUCOY) Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada restated their outperform rating on shares of Polymetal International (OTCMKTS:AUCOY) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Polymetal International from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of Polymetal International in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Polymetal International in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Polymetal International in a report on Thursday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $24.00.

Shares of AUCOY opened at $24.49 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Polymetal International has a one year low of $18.45 and a one year high of $28.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.88 and a beta of 0.29. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.05 and a 200 day moving average of $22.19.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a $0.89 dividend. This is a positive change from Polymetal International’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. Polymetal International’s dividend payout ratio is 79.11%.

About Polymetal International

Polymetal International plc operates as a precious metals mining company in Russia, Kazakhstan, East Asia, and Europe. The company operates through five segments: Magadan, Ural, Khabarovsk, Kazakhstan, and Yakutia. It is involved in the exploration, extraction, processing, and reclamation of gold, silver, copper, zinc, and platinum group metals.

