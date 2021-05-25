POPCHAIN Price Hits $0.0004 on Top Exchanges (PCH)

POPCHAIN (CURRENCY:PCH) traded up 20.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on May 25th. One POPCHAIN coin can now be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, POPCHAIN has traded 26.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. POPCHAIN has a total market cap of $345,831.02 and approximately $382.00 worth of POPCHAIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.91 or 0.00039511 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002649 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.51 or 0.00038442 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000024 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000456 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0637 or 0.00000169 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000020 BTC.

POPCHAIN Coin Profile

POPCHAIN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. POPCHAIN’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 892,799,357 coins. The official website for POPCHAIN is www.popchain.org. POPCHAIN’s official Twitter account is @POPCHAIN_Global and its Facebook page is accessible here. POPCHAIN’s official message board is medium.com/popchain.

According to CryptoCompare, “POPCHAIN is a blockchain-based content distribution platform for copyright protection and content sharing through streams. In the POPCHAIN ecosystem, there are two types of platforms: The POPCHAIN's platform that removes the middlemen in the distribution process recording all the used channels and links a copyright holder to the consumer. And POPBOX that allows POPCHAIN to save idle storage & bandwidth, increasing the performance of POPCHAIN and rewarding its users with PCH. PCH is the issued token by POPCHAIN. It's an Ethereum-based token (ERC-20) used as a payment method and used in different applications in the platform to ease POPCHAIN's network. “

Buying and Selling POPCHAIN

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as POPCHAIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade POPCHAIN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase POPCHAIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

