Poshmark (NASDAQ:POSH) PT Lowered to $57.00

Poshmark (NASDAQ:POSH) had its price objective lowered by JMP Securities from $85.00 to $57.00 in a report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a market outperform rating on the clothing resale marketplace’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Poshmark in a report on Monday, February 8th. They set a hold rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Barclays began coverage on shares of Poshmark in a report on Monday, February 8th. They set an equal weight rating and a $73.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Poshmark from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. William Blair began coverage on shares of Poshmark in a report on Monday, February 8th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Poshmark from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $60.88.

Get Poshmark alerts:

Shares of POSH stock opened at $41.28 on Monday. Poshmark has a 52-week low of $33.23 and a 52-week high of $104.98. The stock has a market cap of $3.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.69.

Poshmark (NASDAQ:POSH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The clothing resale marketplace reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $80.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.88) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Poshmark will post -0.62 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Anan Kashyap sold 21,588 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.28, for a total value of $912,740.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $912,740.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO John Michael Mcdonald sold 17,514 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.28, for a total transaction of $740,491.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 17,514 shares in the company, valued at $740,491.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 50,755 shares of company stock valued at $2,145,921.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Poshmark in the 1st quarter worth about $357,000. TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Poshmark in the 1st quarter worth about $304,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Poshmark during the first quarter worth approximately $1,093,000. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Poshmark during the first quarter worth approximately $2,639,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Poshmark during the first quarter worth approximately $501,000. 0.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Poshmark Company Profile

Poshmark, Inc operates as a social marketplace for new and secondhand style products in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers apparel, footwear, home, beauty, and pet products, as well as accessories. As of December 31, 2020, it had 6.5 million active buyers. The company was formerly known as GoshPosh, Inc and changed its name to Poshmark, Inc in 2011.

Featured Article: What is a Leveraged Buyout (LBO)?



Receive News & Ratings for Poshmark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Poshmark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.