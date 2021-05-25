Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$41.57.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$38.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Power Co. of Canada from C$36.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. TD Securities increased their price target on Power Co. of Canada from C$38.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$38.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$41.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th.

Shares of POW stock traded up C$0.41 on Tuesday, reaching C$39.13. 284,666 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,670,415. The company has a market capitalization of C$26.49 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.57. The company has a current ratio of 17.90, a quick ratio of 14.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.62. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$35.72 and its 200 day moving average price is C$31.79. Power Co. of Canada has a twelve month low of C$21.72 and a twelve month high of C$39.20.

Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The financial services provider reported C$0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.87 by C$0.06. The business had revenue of C$17.95 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Power Co. of Canada will post 3.8588615 earnings per share for the current year.

About Power Co. of Canada

Power Corporation of Canada operates as an international management and holding company in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Lifeco, IGM Financial, and GBL. The company offers life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, dental protection, creditor, and health insurance; retirement and investment management; asset management; and reinsurance and retrocession; investment advisory, financial planning, and related services; and fund, protection, and wealth management services.

