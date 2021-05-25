PRA Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAH) Shares Acquired by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in PRA Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAH) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 515,449 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,161 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.80% of PRA Health Sciences worth $64,654,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of PRA Health Sciences by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 23,397 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,935,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of PRA Health Sciences by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,332 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $669,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PRA Health Sciences by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,208 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PRA Health Sciences by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,401 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of PRA Health Sciences by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 12,509 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,569,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. 94.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently commented on PRAH shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PRA Health Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Truist Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $175.00 price target (down previously from $196.00) on shares of PRA Health Sciences in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of PRA Health Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of PRA Health Sciences from $110.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of PRA Health Sciences in a research note on Monday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.67.

In other news, CFO Michael J. Bonello sold 2,048 shares of PRA Health Sciences stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.77, for a total value of $341,544.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,206,653.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRAH opened at $174.52 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.31 billion, a PE ratio of 53.37 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. PRA Health Sciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $90.79 and a twelve month high of $175.31. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $165.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $137.55.

PRA Health Sciences (NASDAQ:PRAH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $933.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $863.45 million. PRA Health Sciences had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 20.49%. The company’s revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PRA Health Sciences, Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PRA Health Sciences, Inc, a contract research organization, provides outsourced clinical development and data solution services to the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries worldwide. It operates in two segments, Clinical Research and Data Solutions. The Clinical Research segment offers product registration services, including clinical trial management, project management, regulatory affairs, therapeutic expertise, clinical operations, data and programming, safety and risk management, biostatistics and medical writing, quality assurance, and late phase services.

