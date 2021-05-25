Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $22.27

Precision Drilling Co. (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $22.27 and traded as high as $31.29. Precision Drilling shares last traded at $31.25, with a volume of 30,354 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms recently commented on PDS. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Precision Drilling from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Precision Drilling from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Precision Drilling in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Precision Drilling from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Precision Drilling from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Precision Drilling presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $26.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.27. The firm has a market cap of $415.75 million, a PE ratio of -3.71 and a beta of 3.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The oil and gas company reported ($2.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.23) by ($0.47). The business had revenue of $236.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $229.39 million. Precision Drilling had a negative return on equity of 10.17% and a negative net margin of 18.92%. The company’s revenue was down 37.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Precision Drilling Co. will post -8.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Precision Drilling during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Precision Drilling by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 453,925 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 51,014 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Precision Drilling during the 4th quarter valued at $3,236,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Precision Drilling during the 4th quarter valued at $919,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in shares of Precision Drilling during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.16% of the company’s stock.

Precision Drilling Company Profile (NYSE:PDS)

Precision Drilling Corporation, an oilfield services company, provides oil and natural gas drilling and related products and services in North America and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services, and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment offers onshore well drilling services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas industry.

